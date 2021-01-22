Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

NYSE:HON opened at $205.23 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.48. The company has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.