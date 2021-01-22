Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $2.45 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520,163 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in MasTec by 66.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,830,000 after acquiring an additional 944,006 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in MasTec by 14.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,070,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

MasTec stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $82.97.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

