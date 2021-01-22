Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $41,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.