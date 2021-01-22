Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $348.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $353.49.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

