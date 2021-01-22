Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

