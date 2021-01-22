Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a market cap of $695.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $136.13.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

