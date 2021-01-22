Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,975,000 after buying an additional 117,225 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,288,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 629,689 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

