Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

