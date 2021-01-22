Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,180 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after buying an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.