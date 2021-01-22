Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $90.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

