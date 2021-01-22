Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ingredion worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 89.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ingredion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $77.48 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

