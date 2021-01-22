Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAXN opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.63. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.27, a PEG ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $168.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $12,319,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $153,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,938,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,186 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,585. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAXN. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.89.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

