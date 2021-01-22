Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of THG stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

