Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,459 shares of company stock worth $28,460,752. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

