Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $579.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.32. The company has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

