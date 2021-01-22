Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,803 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,713,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Medallia by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 560,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.22.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $5,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,292,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,816,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $78,424.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 796,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,309,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,606 shares of company stock worth $39,654,941.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.