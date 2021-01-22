Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

PYPL stock opened at $248.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $250.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average of $202.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

