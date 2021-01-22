Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 8,621 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 577.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 65,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vertiv by 57.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 166,852 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Vertiv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Vertiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Vertiv by 56.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

