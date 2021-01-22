Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 88.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

BXP stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

