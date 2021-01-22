Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $9,333,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,567,049.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock worth $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $213.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -240.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $218.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

