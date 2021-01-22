Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

