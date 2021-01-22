Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report $180.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.99 million and the lowest is $179.42 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $192.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $736.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $737.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $731.45 million, with estimates ranging from $721.30 million to $742.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

