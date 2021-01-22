Hikari Power Ltd Acquires 12,140 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.4% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. 30,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,987. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.