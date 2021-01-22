Hikari Power Ltd Acquires 136,710 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,710 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.7% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. 380,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,520. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

