Hikari Power Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 5.2% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $46,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.12. 65,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average is $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $180.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

