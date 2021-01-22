Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,486.02

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,486.02 and traded as high as $2,550.88. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) shares last traded at $2,535.00, with a volume of 286,515 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,553.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,486.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) Company Profile (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

