Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $2.37. Hill International shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 178,241 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hill International stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Hill International worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

