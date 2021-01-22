Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report sales of $654.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $657.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.00 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $685.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

HRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,819,000 after purchasing an additional 478,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,591,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,147,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hill-Rom by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,813,000 after acquiring an additional 595,395 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $100.06 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 15.91%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

