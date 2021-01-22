Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $237.75

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $237.75 and last traded at $237.75, with a volume of 4764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $507.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.39.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

