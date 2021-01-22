Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $237.75

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $237.75 and last traded at $237.75, with a volume of 4764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $507.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.39.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.
About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.
