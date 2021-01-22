Hive (HIVE) One Day Volume Tops $18.84 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Hive has a market capitalization of $59.22 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000129 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000226 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,833,400 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive Coin Trading

