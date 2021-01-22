HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HLS stock traded up C$0.26 on Friday, reaching C$18.00. 39,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,757. The stock has a market cap of C$571.39 million and a PE ratio of -27.68. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$13.35 and a one year high of C$23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.26.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

