HOLD Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $3,494.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00277322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00038796 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

