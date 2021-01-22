HollyFrontier Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

