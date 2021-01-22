Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) Shares Gap Down to $208.00

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $208.00, but opened at $201.00. Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) shares last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 642,497 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £319.73 million and a P/E ratio of 231.11.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 175,759 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £356,790.77 ($466,149.43).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

