Holo (HOT) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Holo has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $110.43 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00569448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.65 or 0.04183084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016322 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,441,988,659 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.