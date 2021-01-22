Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hologic by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $81.80. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.