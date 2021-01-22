Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.87

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $10.10. Home Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 3,200 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a PE ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

About Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN)

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; debit and prepaid cards; mortgage and personal lines loans; home equity line; and business financing.

