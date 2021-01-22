Homeros Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Homeros has traded up 13% against the dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $63.18 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00122691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00266814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00067072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039370 BTC.

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

