HOMIHELP Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $43,102.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00005217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00275627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039651 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

