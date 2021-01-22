Honest Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Honest has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $723,058.96 and approximately $2,510.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00276292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038902 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

