Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TUF.V) (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 14.3%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TUF.V) (CVE:TUF)’s share price fell 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 243,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 366,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.58 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TUF.V) (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 37,850 hectares located in norther Ontario.

