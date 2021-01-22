Honeywell International (HON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Honeywell International to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.48. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

