Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.36 Billion

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $9.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $32.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.97 billion to $32.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $34.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.30 and its 200 day moving average is $179.48. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.