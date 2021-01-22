Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Lifted by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.86. The company had a trading volume of 81,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,121. The company has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

