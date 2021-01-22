Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

