HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Cap of $380,898.22

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $380,898.22 and $1.98 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00573335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.16 or 0.04227528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016508 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HQX is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

