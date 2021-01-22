Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.88

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 5215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.08% of Horizon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as EAC Holdings Inc Horizon Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

