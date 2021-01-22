Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $209,768.11 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,537.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.73. 1,618,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,574. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $3,338,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

