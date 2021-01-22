Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,614,000 after buying an additional 1,249,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after buying an additional 629,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after buying an additional 486,385 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,433,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.73. 1,618,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,390. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.