Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.